Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 4,036 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNOV. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNOV opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $265.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.34. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $36.32.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

