Focus Partners Wealth Acquires New Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

HONE stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $503.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.60. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HONE shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

