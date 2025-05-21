Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $352,572,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $94,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,459,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,531,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,149 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $68,950,000. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $62,612,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,575.36. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,494 shares of company stock worth $636,747. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

