Focus Partners Wealth Buys 349 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,929,000 after purchasing an additional 367,703 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,270,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,051,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,772,000 after acquiring an additional 197,187 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 961,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,023,000 after acquiring an additional 172,431 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $267.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.33. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.87 and a 52-week high of $298.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.27.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,746.54. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

