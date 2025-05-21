Focus Partners Wealth Buys New Stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $89.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

