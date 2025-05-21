Focus Partners Wealth Grows Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,995.25. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $145.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.79 and a twelve month high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

