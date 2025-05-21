Focus Partners Wealth Has $426,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 557,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after acquiring an additional 547,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,904,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,444,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,845,000 after buying an additional 134,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,119,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.70.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

