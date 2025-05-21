Focus Partners Wealth Has $482,000 Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Infosys were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. Haven Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 266,902 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

