Focus Partners Wealth Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 137.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,215,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,895,000 after buying an additional 239,438 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,161,000 after buying an additional 3,901,227 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,353,000 after purchasing an additional 258,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $205,475,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

