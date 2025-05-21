Focus Partners Wealth Has $527,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

GWX opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

