Focus Partners Wealth Increases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,481 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Lyft were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.
Lyft Price Performance
Lyft stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Lyft’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lyft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Activity
In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $283,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,227.65. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,417,263.44. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,143 shares of company stock worth $486,841 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lyft Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- Stock Average Calculator
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.