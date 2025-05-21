Focus Partners Wealth Makes New $406,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $339.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.83.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

