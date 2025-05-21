Focus Partners Wealth Makes New $477,000 Investment in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,866,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,624,000 after purchasing an additional 664,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,474,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,095,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W cut shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Stock Down 0.3%

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.50. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerrit A. Marx sold 320,472 shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $3,730,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,583.04. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $285,940.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,489.80. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,866 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.