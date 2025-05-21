Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 2,440 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 239.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

OLED opened at $151.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average of $147.98. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

