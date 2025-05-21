Focus Partners Wealth Purchases New Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 243.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,802 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.1%

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -580.60 and a beta of 0.61. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $83.35.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 479.07%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

