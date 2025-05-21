Focus Partners Wealth Raises Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,280,000 after purchasing an additional 115,687 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,074,000 after purchasing an additional 61,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,171,000 after acquiring an additional 98,533 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 919,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $101.29 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.90 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average is $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

