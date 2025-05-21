Focus Partners Wealth Sells 22,359 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,359 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,014,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930,011 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,858,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,509,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,481,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.14.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

