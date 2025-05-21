Focus Partners Wealth Sells 475 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Focus Partners Wealth trimmed its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,182,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPX opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average is $122.47. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $143.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.