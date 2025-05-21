Focus Partners Wealth Takes $405,000 Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.05%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

