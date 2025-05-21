Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

