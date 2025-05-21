Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 321.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of GNMA opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $45.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1554 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

