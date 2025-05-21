Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in PHINIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in PHINIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PHINIA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PHINIA by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in PHINIA by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHIN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on PHINIA in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas lowered PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PHINIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brady D. Ericson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,588.78. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $57.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. PHINIA’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

