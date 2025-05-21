Focus Partners Wealth Trims Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,828 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,048,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,467,000 after buying an additional 205,562 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,789,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after buying an additional 580,323 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,281,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after buying an additional 269,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Baird R W cut Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 68,671 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $510,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,339.44. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,222 shares of company stock worth $636,252. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

