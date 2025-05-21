Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,755 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBRT. Jones Trading reduced their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 84.89, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $929.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.82%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

