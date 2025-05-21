Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 795.78 ($10.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,054 ($14.12). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 1,041 ($13.94), with a volume of 805,253 shares traded.

FRES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 805 ($10.78) to GBX 980 ($13.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,310 ($17.54) to GBX 1,320 ($17.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.79) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 973.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 795.78. The company has a market capitalization of £9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 5.49%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

