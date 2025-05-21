Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 5,996.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,692 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $21,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $97,275,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 604.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,071 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,769,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,121 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 545.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,210,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 776.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 817,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,414,000 after buying an additional 723,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:GIL opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.29 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

