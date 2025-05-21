Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,243 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,338,000 after buying an additional 123,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 45,732 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 730,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 63,493 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 696,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 157,892 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 285,838 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 167,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,413.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,214,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,775. This trade represents a 16.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 148,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,397. This trade represents a 51.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 619,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,232. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $705.41 million, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

