Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,706 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $20,648,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,704,000 after acquiring an additional 387,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $7,782,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hillenbrand by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 176,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 233,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 158,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

