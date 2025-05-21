Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,688 Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Up 16.1%

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,562.72. This trade represents a 53.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

