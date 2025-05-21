Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. FMR LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,839 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,795,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,361,000 after acquiring an additional 235,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,421,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $75,471,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.7%

STAG opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.