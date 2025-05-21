Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 3.3%

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,009,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,500.80. This represents a 2.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,900 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

