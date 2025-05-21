Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKWD. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $502,116.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at $502,116.63. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $327,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $204,876.32. This trade represents a 61.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,122,592. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKWD. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 0.7%

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $63.76.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.94 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.