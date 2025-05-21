Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Expect Equity LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,249,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE EPAC opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

