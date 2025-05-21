Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of WPM stock opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $87.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.