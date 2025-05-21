Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Albany International by 3,050.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,363,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,654 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 3,380.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,925,000 after purchasing an additional 824,975 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,044,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,349,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.71 and a 52 week high of $95.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.74 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

