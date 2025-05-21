Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $154,674. This trade represents a 49.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average is $87.58.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $137.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.