Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $307,000 in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,730 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,286,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,857,000 after purchasing an additional 255,623 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,979,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,591,342.40. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $38,641.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,545 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,730.45. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,714 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.