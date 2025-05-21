Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $328,000 in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth about $2,008,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Rubrik by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 221,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth about $12,648,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 356,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,484,115.45. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $2,071,568.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,279 shares in the company, valued at $13,983,421.83. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,117 shares of company stock worth $40,192,998.

Rubrik Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE:RBRK opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.79. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBRK

Rubrik Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.