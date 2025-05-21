Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,393,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,440,000 after purchasing an additional 774,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,904,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,220,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,453,000 after purchasing an additional 502,094 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,098,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,944,000 after purchasing an additional 289,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,006,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,116 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $261.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $84,604.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,551.94. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine J. Boggs acquired 20,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 348,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,363.31. The trade was a 6.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

View Our Latest Report on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.