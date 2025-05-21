Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Janus International Group by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 161,290 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Janus International Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,263,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,054,000 after buying an additional 397,301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Janus International Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,797,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.20. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

