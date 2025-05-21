Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,097 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 2,578.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

NYSE WLY opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 0.95. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.