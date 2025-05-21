Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 459 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:SLG opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.38, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.09. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.44 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -735.71%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.