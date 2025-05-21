Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.87. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.34 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IBP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.45.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

