Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,244 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,446 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 698,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,039,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,629,000 after purchasing an additional 220,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,703.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 112,283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VOT stock opened at $270.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

