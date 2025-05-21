Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after purchasing an additional 153,913 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 772,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,197,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 341,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 472,862 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,993,000 after buying an additional 93,263 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

