Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

