Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in ArcBest by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $97.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares in the company, valued at $609,754.38. This represents a 9.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $129.83. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $967.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.03 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Articles

