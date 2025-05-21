Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 176,437 Shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,437 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gain Therapeutics were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GANX. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GANX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

GANX stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

