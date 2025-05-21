Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,883 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in FLEX LNG by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

FLNG opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLNG shares. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

