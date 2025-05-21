Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,093 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 153,576 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Select Medical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Select Medical by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $315,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,636.78. This trade represents a 47.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 714,516 shares in the company, valued at $12,861,288. This represents a 23.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Select Medical

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 42.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Select Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.